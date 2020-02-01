Samuel E Roberson Jr I am glad he is going to give his SOTU address on Tuesday night and point out all of his success's over the past ye… https://t.co/MQ9mTeW94g 10 minutes ago

🌊☧☧☧ RLT ☧☧☧🌊🆘 RT @wvjoe911: Trump Rips Democrats Over Impeachment in Super Bowl Interview with Hannity: 'They Don't Care About Fairness' https://t.co/eCM… 1 hour ago

🇺🇸🌊JoeInWV 🌊🇺🇸 Trump Rips Democrats Over Impeachment in Super Bowl Interview with Hannity: 'They Don't Care About Fairness'… https://t.co/pFqmAy1UnA 1 hour ago

Sue Stone Trump's definition of fairness: obstructing justice, calling honest reports fake news, and anything that doesn't m… https://t.co/fdIdohUoWR 1 hour ago

ROCKING ANGEL RT @ROCKINGANGELBMI: @fm49685690 Here you go 😇 https://t.co/dRr1fHAVny 2 hours ago

Quantum Trump Rips the Democrats Over Impeachment in Super Bowl Interview with Hannity: 'They Don't Care About Fairness'… https://t.co/kW7TC4fbpz 2 hours ago

Gail Jean Bartkowski RT @psychdr100: Trump claims his impeachment was "unfair". But his trial itself has been fair? Trump Rips Democrats Over Impeachment in Sup… 2 hours ago