Trump Rips Democrats Over Impeachment in Super Bowl Interview with Hannity: ‘They Don’t Care About Fairness’
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () President *Donald Trump* used his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News to unload on Democrats as his Senate impeachment trial nears the end with his expected acquittal over the Ukraine scandal happening this week.
