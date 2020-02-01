Trump Rips Democrats Over Impeachment in Super Bowl Interview with Hannity: ‘They Don’t Care About Fairness’

Global  

Mediaite Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* used his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News to unload on Democrats as his Senate impeachment trial nears the end with his expected acquittal over the Ukraine scandal happening this week.
 In keeping with tradition, President Trump gave his pre-game Super Bowl interview on Sunday. He used the opportunity to kick off the election season by talking about the top Democratic candidates. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

The U.S. Senate voted against calling witnesses and collecting new evidence in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, this decision clears the way for Trump getting..

Fox News' Sean Hannity had a friendly, eight-minute pre-Super Bowl interview with the president.
CBS News

President *Donald Trump* mocked nearly every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in under three minutes, Sunday, during an interview with Fox News host *Sean...
Mediaite Also reported by •CTV News

