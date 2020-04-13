Global  

Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A.

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Colin Hanks is staying safe while out in public. The 42-year-old actor stepped out in a face mask and construction gloves while stepping out on Sunday afternoon (April 12) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Hanks Colin stopped by San-Sui Japanese Country Cuisine real quick to pick up Easter dinner [...]
