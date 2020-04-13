Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A. Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Colin Hanks is staying safe while out in public. The 42-year-old actor stepped out in a face mask and construction gloves while stepping out on Sunday afternoon (April 12) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Colin Hanks Colin stopped by San-Sui Japanese Country Cuisine real quick to pick up Easter dinner [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Amy SD RT @JustJared: Colin Hanks takes extra precautions while out in L.A. https://t.co/sWNHC1VwXu 5 days ago Gospel Music Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A. 6 days ago Shatta Bandle Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A. https://t.co/evm4wUN4uW 6 days ago Kim Kardashian Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A. https://t.co/ZmJSb5kzui 6 days ago Global Connect+ Colin Hanks Wears Face Mask & Construction Gloves While Out in L.A. https://t.co/3RLjW2NODf 6 days ago JustJared.com Colin Hanks takes extra precautions while out in L.A. https://t.co/sWNHC1VwXu 6 days ago