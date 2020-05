Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Sad news about the Gossip Girl reboot – the new television series will be delayed until 2021. The series, which was set to debut on HBO Max this fall, but had to be delayed because of the pandemic. “They hadn’t even started production yet; they were in pre-production and ready to roll,” Kevin Reilly, HBO [...] 👓 View full article