Barack Obama Weighs In on How To Bring About Real Change After George Floyd's Death
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the protests after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. In his essay, President Obama spoke about how we can bring about real change during this time. “Let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If [...]
