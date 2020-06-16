Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rhea Chakraborty visits Cooper Hospital, pays respect to Sushant Singh Rajput

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday visited Cooper Hospital where his body was kept before being taken for cremation. Chakraborty, a close friend of the late actor will be questioned by the Police in connection with his untimely demise. The 'Kai Po Che' actor's family flew down from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence 01:18

 Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept. She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.

Related videos from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, others attend

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was held in Mumbai on June 15. The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his residence a day earlier. Police suspect suicide. Many of Sushant's colleagues from Bollywood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:26Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites performed in Mumbai, Somya Seth made shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed in Mumbai today. His family and close relatives flew down earlier in the day. Sushant's friends from the industry including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published
Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged [Video]

Kangana speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's films being unacknowledged

Actress Kangana Ranaut refuses to label late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a "mentally weak" person. She says his deserving films and work were never acknowledged at award ceremonies.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty snapped outside the hospital

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left Bollywood shocked. The actor passed away due to suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Sushant was...
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput funeral live updates: Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Rhea Chakraborty seen at Pawan Hans

 Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence yesterday. His mortal remains are now taken for teh final journey after the post mortem conducted...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

thepomento

Pomento Marketplace Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty visits Cooper hospital - https://t.co/GG1zrneWiC 11 hours ago

DasanKeshav

SK❤️Keshav🐬Jayam Ravi Dasan☄️UPSC. RT @galattadotcom: Photos of Sushant's rumoured girlfriend crying after seeing his body https://t.co/hE5HmpyaxR 12 hours ago

galattadotcom

galattadotcom Photos of Sushant's rumoured girlfriend crying after seeing his body https://t.co/hE5HmpyaxR 12 hours ago

LatestGossipWU

Latest Gossip WU #Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty visits Cooper hospital… https://t.co/M4PSps5bcO #Gossip #News 13 hours ago

lovers_varundvn

príчαnkα lσvєѕ vαrun RT @Bollyhungama: #RheaChakraborty visits Cooper Hospital to see #SushantSinghRajput for the last time #RIPSushant #RIPSushantSinghRajput… 14 hours ago

Rahulgullu2

Rahulgullu RT @galattadotcom: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty In Tears |Visits Cooper Hospital |RIPSushantSingh Video link - htt… 14 hours ago

galattadotcom

galattadotcom Sushant Singh Rajput’s Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty In Tears |Visits Cooper Hospital |RIPSushantSingh Video link… https://t.co/VlSWgtK1GP 14 hours ago

FaizyQureshi10

Faiz E Alam RT @galattadotcom: Photos of #SushantSinghRajput's rumoured girlfriend crying after seeing his body #SushantSinghRajput #SushantSingh http… 15 hours ago