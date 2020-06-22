Joel Schumacher, director of 'Batman' films and 'The Lost Boys,' dead at 80
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Joel Schumacher, the Hollywood director behind two "Batman" films, as well as "The Lost Boys," "St. Elmo's Fire" and "Falling Down," has died in New York City on Monday following a battle with cancer.
