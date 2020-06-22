Joel Schumacher, director of 'Batman' films and 'The Lost Boys,' dead at 80

Usmaan Ali RT @IGN: Joel Schumacher, the director behind Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, has passed away at the age of 80 after a year-long battle… 2 seconds ago Daniella Lee RT @OldSchool80s: #RIP Also #80s Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire, more RT @thr: Joel Schumacher, director of #Batman movies, has died at 80 afte… 3 seconds ago @artyghok21 RT @NBCNews: Joel Schumacher, director of Batman films and 'The Lost Boys,' has died at age 80. https://t.co/XpAgxYkssi 3 seconds ago Eugene Cobb RT @CHANNINGPOSTERS: I'm really sorry to hear this. Joel Schumacher was such a fascinating character and director these last 40 years. #RIP… 4 seconds ago WKYT Schumacher's garish take on Batman resulted in two of the franchise’s most cartoonish movies in 1995′s “Batman Fore… https://t.co/LF8UK1hwlB 4 seconds ago David L Edwards RT @totalfilm: RIP Joel Schumacher — director of The Lost Boys, Batman Forever, and Flatliners — who has died after a year-long battle with… 5 seconds ago MOVIE-NONSENSE Director Joel Schumacher died today at age 80. Joel will be remembered for his take on Batman in his films Batman F… https://t.co/H8GETTglTj 6 seconds ago Maxwell Project RT @IndieWire: Joel Schumacher Dies: ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ ‘The Lost Boys,’ ‘Batman Forever’ Director Was 80 https://t.co/zq59pLPH5r https://t… 7 seconds ago