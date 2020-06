Related videos from verified sources New Research Says Technology Can Help With Anxiety During Pandemic



Karen Borta has details in this Mental Health Monday report. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:02 Published 17 hours ago Jewel On The Choice Humans Must Make About The Pandemic And Mental Health



Singer-songwriter and native Alaskan Jewel can relate to those experiencing anxiety during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Now 46, Jewel left her abusive childhood home at 15 and eventually.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 2 days ago Sacramento County Schools To Provide Mental Health Help



A new partnership will provide mental health services to students returning to Sacramento schools this fall. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:44 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this