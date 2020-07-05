Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can Kanye West Really Run for President in 2020? He's Already At a Disadvantage in 6 States!

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
If Kanye West is actually serious about running for President in 2020, he’s already very behind. The November 3 election is coming up very quick, and he won’t be running in either the Democrat or Republican parties because those slots are filled by Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. He could run as an Independent, [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout [Video]

John Legend insists Kanye West's support of President Trump wasn't behind fallout

Legend and West used to be close friends and collaborators, but the pair went through a rough patch around the time that Kanye voiced his support for Trump.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent...
WorldNews Also reported by •SOHHJust JaredIndependentIndiaTimes

Tweets about this

Primetime_Dion

[D][❕][⏺][♑️] If Kanye West runs for president is it really a W? 🤔 The man is cool with Trump and he hella crazy in the head 33 seconds ago

moondance27

Jo-Claire Corcoran RT @PalmerReport: No, Kanye West isn't really running for President https://t.co/8uUMMxx5uQ 54 seconds ago

jinkiesjunkie

kristen 🕊 kanye west really spoke for black americans and said slavery was a choice and now he’s running for president....... alright 2 minutes ago

bethsinniresist

Bethsinni RT @adrienneborszek: No, Kanye West isn’t really running for President https://t.co/6y1pmxpq9h via @PalmerReport 2 minutes ago

THempel318

Tricia Hempel, aka momsmashh Kanye West running for president now. I really need to act on my dual citizenship and get the***outta here. 2 minutes ago

508gloryFelix

THE BADGER! No, Kanye West isn’t really running for President https://t.co/8ILWnYBWw5 via @PalmerReport 3 minutes ago

Patchesor

Patches RT @Lizzy047: No, Kanye West isn’t really running for President https://t.co/hk29iGsqEv via @PalmerReport 4 minutes ago

Hammer_Saustin

HAMMER🔨 RT @byDavidGardner: Kanye West isn’t really gonna run for President, but his next album will be called Presidential Dropout 5 minutes ago