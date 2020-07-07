Global  

Breonna Taylor To Be Featured on 'New York Times Presents' Docuseries

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Breonna Taylor will be one of the subjects highlighted on FX and New York Times’ upcoming docuseries, The Hollywood Reporter shared. The series is called The New York Times Presents and will include 10 episodes that will air simultaneously on FX and Hulu on Friday nights. Breonna is one of the many subjects who will [...]
