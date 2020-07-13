Global  
 

Kelly Preston, actress in 'Jerry Maguire,' dead at 57

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Actress Kelly Preston, who starred in movies such as "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins" has died on Sunday. She was 57.
