You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Actress Kelly Preston dies aged 57 The US actress died after a "two-year battle with breast cancer", Travolta said.

BBC News 2 hours ago



Kelly Preston Dead - Actress Dies at 57 After Two-Year Battle with Breast Cancer Kelly Preston has sadly passed away. The actress passed away on Sunday (July 12) at 57-years-old after a two-year battle with breast cancer, which she kept...

Just Jared 3 hours ago



Kelly Preston Dead at 57 of Breast Cancer Kelly Preston's quiet battle with breast cancer has ended -- the actress died Sunday ... according to a family rep. The rep said John Travolta's wife of nearly...

TMZ.com 1 hour ago





Tweets about this