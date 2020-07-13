Global  
 

Amitabh Bachchan thanks his 'extended family' for their wishes and prayers

Mid-Day Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is using social media to stay in touch with his admirers, whom he calls his "extended family", from his Covid ward at the hospital.

The cine icon is admitted in Nanavati hospital's isolation ward after he, along with three of his family members, tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor has...
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News 01:33

 As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said in a statement today. Maharashtra Health Minister...

