Mythbusters' Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Released After Sudden Death at 49
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () Mythbusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly at the age of 49 and now his cause of death has been released. According to THR, Grant passed away suddenly after suffering from a brain aneurysm. According to the Mayo Clinic, “a brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It often [...]
