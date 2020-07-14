Mythbusters' Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Released After Sudden Death at 49 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mythbusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly at the age of 49 and now his cause of death has been released. According to THR, Grant passed away suddenly after suffering from a brain aneurysm. According to the Mayo Clinic, “a brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It often [...] 👓 View full article

