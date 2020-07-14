Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mythbusters' Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Released After Sudden Death at 49

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Mythbusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly at the age of 49 and now his cause of death has been released. According to THR, Grant passed away suddenly after suffering from a brain aneurysm. According to the Mayo Clinic, “a brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain. It often [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project

Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49 00:32

 Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. The tragic news was announced in a statement from the Discovery Channel. According to CNN, Imahara was known in show business for his work in electronics and animatronics. A statement from the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 [Video]

‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49

‘MythBusters’ Host Grant Imahara Dead at 49 Grant Imahara, an engineer and roboticist, died on July 13 after suffering a brain aneurysm. The 49-year-old was known best for his role hosting the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published
Police: 1 dead after suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur near W. Flamingo [Video]

Police: 1 dead after suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur near W. Flamingo

Las Vegas police say a 61-year-old man riding a motorized wheelchair was hit by a truck and killed on Saturday night after a suspected DUI crash on S. Decatur Boulevard north of W. Flamingo Road...

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published
British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island [Video]

British gym instructor quizzed over love triangle death of Ukrainian woman on Thai island

A British gym instructor has been quizzed over the suspected murder of a pretty Ukrainian woman who was in a love triangle with him and her husband. Phillip Armstrong, 47, was interviewed by police..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49

 "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage is "at a loss, no words" following the sudden death of fellow host Grant Imahara at 49.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

TheTraceC

Tracy C #Mythbusters Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Revealed, Co-Hosts React: 'Goodbye Buddy' #RIPGrantImahara https://t.co/mGNSJK3jQz 5 minutes ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Mythbusters Grant Imahara's cause of death revealed, co-hosts react: 'Goodbye buddy' https://t.co/AXqXu9DqBk https://t.co/O3oqNGCoDY 18 minutes ago

Levi9940

Levi The legend, Grant Imahara, a roboticist, electrical engineer and host of the hit science show "Mythbusters," died s… https://t.co/QqdO4KQgux 19 minutes ago

jbo

Jose Blanco Oliver "A representative for Discovery confirmed Imahara’s death, with the cause believed to be a brain aneurysm. No other… https://t.co/3gJEuEqqZI 21 minutes ago

Idolxfactor2

Al Kahn 💃🎤📷🔭👽🥁 RT @people: Mythbusters Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Revealed, Co-Hosts React: 'Goodbye Buddy'​ https://t.co/aGAJOuc1sQ 45 minutes ago

MSN

MSN Mythbusters Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Revealed, Co-Hosts React: 'Goodbye Buddy' https://t.co/bVfAm59Qwm 49 minutes ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Mythbusters Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Revealed, Co-Hosts React: 'Goodbye Buddy' https://t.co/rQRdcIpjBF 51 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Mythbusters Grant Imahara's Cause of Death Revealed, Co-Hosts React: 'Goodbye Buddy' https://t.co/rOO172Amk5 55 minutes ago