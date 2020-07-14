|
|
|
Florida Hits Single-Day Coronavirus Death Record of 132 As Infections Near 300,000
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Florida recorded 132 deaths related to the coronavirus on July 13, the state Department of Health said Tuesday, a one-day record for the state.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Florida Hits Coronavirus Record 01:17
The sunshine state just broke the national record for the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Florida Sets New Single-Day Record For U.S. State COVID-19 Cases
More than 75-hundred people in Florida were in the hospital Sunday with coronavirus. But even as the pandemic surges in the Sunshine State, Disney's Magic Kingdom is open, with mandatory masks and..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:54Published
|
COVID-19 cases continue to spike across US
Over the weekend, at least a dozen states reported a number of new coronavirus cases. Florida saw more than 15,000 new cases in just one day, the highest single-jump in the US.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:03Published
|
Debate over masks rages on in Florida
As we look ahead to Tuesday, our state's record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases will play a big role in whether some local municipalities vote to mandate masks.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:00Published
Related news from verified sources
|
Record 24,850 Covid-19 cases in single day in India
With 24,850 people testing positive for coronavirus infection and 613 succumbing to the disease in a day, the highest so far, India's Covid-19 caseload soared to...
IndiaTimes
|
India's Covid tally climbs to 7,67,296
India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll...
IndiaTimes
|
Eye Opener: Florida breaks U.S. record for single-day COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide, but Florida has shattered the record for new single-day COVID-19 infections. Also, at least 21 people were hurt after a...
CBS News
Tweets about this
|