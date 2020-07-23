Global  
 

Singer-actress Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Singer-actress Demi Lovato has shared the news of her engagement with actor boyfriend Max Ehrich, showing off her diamond ring on Instagram.

She posted a series of pictures, too, to share her excitemnt.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange...
