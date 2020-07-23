Singer-actress Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato pays a heartfelt tribute to Naya Rivera and praises her 'ground-breaking' Glee character
Former 'Glee' guest star Demi Lovato has admitted she will "forever cherish" the opportunity to have played Naya Rivera's on-screen girlfriend in the musical comedy-drama series, as she paid tribute to..
Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client
Scooter Braun was initially going to decline Demi Lovato's request to manage her career.
Demi Lovato faz tributo a avô nas redes sociais: 'Dói não poder dizer adeus'
A cantora usou seu Instagram para revelar que seu avô faleceu, e lamentou não poder participar do velório devido à pandemia