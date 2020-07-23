Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Won't Let 'Keeping Up' Film Kanye West's Situation Right Now

Just Jared Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Many are wondering if Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be filming everything that is going on with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian right now. Kim just broke her silence on Kanye‘s mental health, and she made the decision that none of this will be documented for the new season. TMZ is reporting that “as [...]
 Kanye West has made several claims in a lengthy Twitter rant, including that his wife Kim Kardashian West tried to "fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up" after he cried and said the couple had considered aborting their first child during his first-ever presidential rally on Sunday (18.07.20).

