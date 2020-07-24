Global  
 

Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Thinks Another Stimulus Package Is 'Not in the Best Interests of the People'

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020
Elon Musk has an opinion about how to help the world amid the pandemic. The 49-year-old Tesla CEO, who is estimated to be worth nearly $70 billion, weighed in on a proposed additional stimulus package from the government on Friday (July 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elon Musk “Another government stimulus package [...]
