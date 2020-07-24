|
Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Thinks Another Stimulus Package Is 'Not in the Best Interests of the People'
Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk has an opinion about how to help the world amid the pandemic. The 49-year-old Tesla CEO, who is estimated to be worth nearly $70 billion, weighed in on a proposed additional stimulus package from the government on Friday (July 24). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elon Musk “Another government stimulus package [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this