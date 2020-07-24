Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk Thinks Another Stimulus Package Is 'Not in the Best Interests of the People'

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tesla to Build Its Largest Factory Near Austin, Texas



Tesla to Build Its Largest Factory Near Austin, Texas The company will invest $1.1 billion in the Travis County assembly plant. The Gigafactory will employ at least 5,000 people who will be paid a.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50 Published 22 hours ago Sen. Leader McConnell Set To Unveil Stimulus Package



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to unveil a $1 trillion stimulus package later today. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 1 day ago Next stimulus package will include funding for testing



Senate republicans and the Trump Administration say the next stimulus package will include more funds for coronavirus testing. However, disagreements in other areas continue ahead of today's expected.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this