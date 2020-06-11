Demi Lovato reflects on two years since 'miracle day'

Two years ago, doctors saved Demi Lovato from dying from a drug overdose. Today, the singer is sending a message of thanks to them and reflecting on her recovery journey. Her Instagram post comes one day after the singer revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. "Feeling so grateful so I...
If turtles are one of your favourite animals to see in the wild, this video will excite you beyond words. From experiencing tiny little baby golfing turtles making their way to the beach surface from..