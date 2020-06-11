Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato reflects on two years since 'miracle day'

ContactMusic Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Demi Lovato: Life 2 Years After Overdose

Demi Lovato: Life 2 Years After Overdose 00:32

 Two years ago, doctors saved Demi Lovato from dying from a drug overdose. Today, the singer is sending a message of thanks to them and reflecting on her recovery journey. Her Instagram post comes one day after the singer revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich. "Feeling so grateful so I...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato is 'grateful' for every day after overdose [Video]

Demi Lovato is 'grateful' for every day after overdose

Almost two years after her overdose, Demi Lovato has taken to Instagram to reveal she is "grateful" for every day.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published
Couple release baby sea turtles, swim with adults turtles in the wild [Video]

Couple release baby sea turtles, swim with adults turtles in the wild

If turtles are one of your favourite animals to see in the wild, this video will excite you beyond words. From experiencing tiny little baby golfing turtles making their way to the beach surface from..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Reflects 2 Years After Her 'Miracle Day'

 Demi Lovato is feeling grateful. The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and actress was hospitalized following an overdose two years ago, which she called...
Just Jared

Demi Lovato Is 'Blessed' For Her 'Miracle Day' 2 Years After Overdose

 Demi Lovato is celebrating life on a very somber anniversary. It has been two years since the 27-year-old singer and actress was hospitalized following an...
Just Jared Jr

Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose

 Demi Lovato is celebrating her "miracle day" and all that she's been gifted in life. This Friday marks two years since the singer was rushed to the hospital for...
E! Online


Tweets about this

farther_go

GoFarther Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’ https://t.co/GlzpUyxf8m 1 minute ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’ https://t.co/Rsj1Ab4Q7b 1 minute ago

georgiamack98

Georgia Mackenzie RT @enews: Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose https://t.co/UwTS4Y05Xp 8 minutes ago

TanyaPetkova5

Tanya Petkova RT @ELLEmagazine: Demi Lovato Reflects on Life 2 Years After Her Overdose and Thanks the Doctors Who Saved Her https://t.co/jxWJ8bdLoK 24 minutes ago

ToksDuro

Tokunbo Durosinmi Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose https://t.co/X9w9Fu5lXg via @enews 28 minutes ago

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’ https://t.co/HJqcR8CRyf 54 minutes ago

fantasysite

Fantasy Art: The Gifts Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’… https://t.co/rIRxWfkeyT 55 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Demi Lovato Reflects on Life 2 Years After Her Overdose and Thanks the Doctors Who Saved Her… https://t.co/ja6PCdvnAU 57 minutes ago