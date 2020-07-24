Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demi Lovato Reflects 2 Years After Her 'Miracle Day'

Just Jared Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is feeling grateful. The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and actress was hospitalized following an overdose two years ago, which she called her “miracle day” on Friday (July 24) in an emotional note. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato “Today is my miracle day. I’m so blessed to have one. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Demi Lovato's engagement ring estimated to have cost over $250,000

Demi Lovato's engagement ring estimated to have cost over $250,000 01:11

 Demi Lovato's engagement ring could have cost over $250,000, experts have revealed.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:35Published
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged! | Billboard News [Video]

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged! | Billboard News

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Are Engaged! | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:03Published
Daily Download: Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich [Video]

Daily Download: Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is getting ready to walk down the aisle! The singer announced on Instagram that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Max Ehrich. Plus, One Direction celebrates the 10-year anniversary of being..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Is 'Blessed' For Her 'Miracle Day' 2 Years After Overdose

 Demi Lovato is celebrating life on a very somber anniversary. It has been two years since the 27-year-old singer and actress was hospitalized following an...
Just Jared Jr

Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose

 Demi Lovato is celebrating her "miracle day" and all that she's been gifted in life. This Friday marks two years since the singer was rushed to the hospital for...
E! Online

Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’

 July 24 marks an important day for Demi Lovato.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

carlottascorner

carlotta harrington Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’ https://t.co/HJqcR8CRyf 9 minutes ago

fantasysite

Fantasy Art: The Gifts Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’… https://t.co/rIRxWfkeyT 10 minutes ago

Fredalovato

FredaV. RT @ELLEmagazine: Demi Lovato Reflects on Life 2 Years After Her Overdose and Thanks the Doctors Who Saved Her https://t.co/jxWJ8bdLoK 10 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Demi Lovato Reflects on Life 2 Years After Her Overdose and Thanks the Doctors Who Saved Her… https://t.co/ja6PCdvnAU 11 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Demi Lovato Reflects on ‘Miracle Day’ 2 Years After Overdose, Celebrates Feeling ‘Free of My Demons’… https://t.co/y4s131SBFH 12 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose https://t.co/sjDbw2absu https://t.co/Dj9HOwLtR1 26 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Demi Lovato Reflects 2 Years After Her 'Miracle Day' 28 minutes ago

CahRyll

Carine Ryll Kindzierscki RT @enews: Demi Lovato Reflects on Her "Miracle Day" 2 Years After Overdose https://t.co/UwTS4Y05Xp 29 minutes ago