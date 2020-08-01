NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Says He Still Supports BLM Despite Standing for National Anthem

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shanice's Rendition of the National Anthem Will Give You Chills



Shanice kicks of a basketball for the famous Harlem Globetrotters with a chill-indcunig rendition of the National Anthem. Credit: Flex & Shanice Duration: 02:23 Published 4 days ago San Francisco Giants' Manager And Players Kneel During National Anthem



Several San Francisco Giants players knelt during the national anthem in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. The MLB team posted a video of the players kneeling on their official Twitter.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement



Trump Tweet Takes Aim at NFL Commissioner After His BLM Statement On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued an apology for choosing to ignore players' concerns of U.S. police brutality and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:53 Published on June 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources NBA's Jonathan Isaac Stands For National Anthem, Didn't Wear BLM Shirt Orlando Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac became the first NBA player to stand during the national anthem following the season restart ... deciding against both...

TMZ.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this