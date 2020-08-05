Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Neil Young Is Suing Donald Trump's Campaign for Using His Music

Just Jared Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Neil Young has filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump 2020 campaign. The 74-year-old musician is suing for copyright infringement after the President repeatedly used his music at official events, including “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk,” AP reported Tuesday (August 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Neil Young He said [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News [Video]

Neil Young Sues Donald Trump Campaign, 'Veep' Team on President Trump Axios Interview & More | THR News

Neil Young is suing President Donald Trump's campaign, and the 'Veep' team weighs in on those President Trump Axios interview comparisons. These are the top new stories for August 4th.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published
Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden [Video]

Pandemic Pummels Probability Of POTUS Beating Biden

As the novel coronavirus pandemic grinds the American economy to a pulp, US President Donald Trump's popularity with voters has gone the same way. According to CNN, the national political landscape has..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? [Video]

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Neil Young is suing Donald Trump's election campaign over the use of his music

 The Canadian-born musician, now a US citizen, has repeatedly voiced disdain for Mr Trump's use of his classic hits at rallies.
SBS

Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'

 Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com

Neil Young May Sue ‘Rogue President’ Donald Trump After All

 Neil Young revealed that he may take legal action after all against Donald Trump for using his music at rallies. See what he said.
Billboard.com


Tweets about this