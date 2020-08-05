Neil Young Is Suing Donald Trump's Campaign for Using His Music
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Neil Young has filed a lawsuit against the Donald Trump 2020 campaign. The 74-year-old musician is suing for copyright infringement after the President repeatedly used his music at official events, including “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk,” AP reported Tuesday (August 4). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Neil Young He said [...]
