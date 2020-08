'High Fidelity' Cancelled By Hulu After One Season Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Hulu has chosen to cancel High Fidelity, Deadline is reporting. The series only aired one season of the show, which starred Zoe Kravitz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jake Lacy and David H. Holmes, and many others and was inspired by the movie of the same name. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The site also [...] 👓 View full article