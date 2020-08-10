Global  
 

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Social Media Account Was Taken Off British Royal Family Website

Just Jared Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as well as Prince Andrew‘s social accounts have been removed from the British royal family’s website. If you click the Instagram icon on the website, neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or Prince Andrew, the Duke of York‘s social media accounts pop up. Instead, you will [...]
