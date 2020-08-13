Dua Lipa Debuts 'Levitating' Remix With Madonna & Missy Elliott! Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dua Lipa is teaming up with Madonna and Missy Elliott! The “Don’t Start Now” singer debuted the “Levitating” remix on Thursday (August 13) ahead of the release of her The Blessed Madonna-curated remix album, Club Future Nostalgia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dua Lipa “Madonna has been an artist that I’ve listened to [...] 👓 View full article

