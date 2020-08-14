Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kriti Sanon: Sushant Singh Rajput's loved ones deserve closure

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Actress Kriti Sanon has demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying his loved ones deserve closure. "I pray that the truth comes out SOON. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure," Kriti wrote on Instagram Story.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve 02:28

 New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe. This after Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha [Video]

Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha

On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published
Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations [Video]

Sushant death: Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty for ‘political’ accusations

Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for accusing the probe of being political. Vikas Singh on Tuesday said, though Mumbai Police is a quite capable..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:53Published
Sushant's sister Shweta urges for early decision from SC [Video]

Sushant's sister Shweta urges for early decision from SC

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister Sushant Singh Rajput has urged for an early decision from the Supreme Court in the pending hearing for a CBI probe into her late brother's case. Shweta took to social media..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Kriti Sanon also demands CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput, says his loved ones deserve a closure

 Kriti Sanon said that she hopes and prays that the CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput's case, so it's investigated without any political agenda.
Zee News

Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant Ankit Acharya claims the late actor was dating Kriti Sanon

 Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, which also featured Jim Sarbh in a key role. It was released in 2017.
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNAIndian Express

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kriti Sanon joins #CBIForSSR movement; says, 'His loved ones deserve this closure'

 Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, which also featured Jim Sarbh in a key role.
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this