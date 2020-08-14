Kriti Sanon: Sushant Singh Rajput's loved ones deserve closure Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Actress Kriti Sanon has demanded a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying his loved ones deserve closure. "I pray that the truth comes out SOON. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure," Kriti wrote on Instagram Story.



"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's... 👓 View full article

