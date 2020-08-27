Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput strumming his guitar with friends will leave you teary-eyed

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Even after more than two months after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us! The 34-year-old actor was *found dead on June 14* at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The late actor's family members and close friends...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sushant's Singh Rajput's niece shares old video of late actor

Sushant's Singh Rajput's niece shares old video of late actor 00:45

 An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared by his niece Mallika Singh, is going viral on social media. #SushantSinghRajput #SSR

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Family lawyer reacts over reports of actor being drugged 'without his knowledge' [Video]

SSR death case: Family lawyer reacts over reports of actor being drugged 'without his knowledge'

The lawyer of actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh said on August 26 that the actor was being drugged 'without his knowledge' is 'ultimately what led to his death'."When Sushant Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
How Sushant's door was opened, friend reveals; CBI summons Mumbai cops: Updates [Video]

How Sushant's door was opened, friend reveals; CBI summons Mumbai cops: Updates

Over 70 days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned two Mumbai police officers who initially probed the incident. The CBI team also questioned..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published
Kangana thanks Sushant's sister for saluting 'each and every warrior of Bhai' [Video]

Kangana thanks Sushant's sister for saluting 'each and every warrior of Bhai'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has thanked Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after the latter took to social media and expressed gratitude to each and every person who has..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this

Nehaemmi

❤ Neha🦋 RT @etimes: #SushantSinghRajput can be seen playing his guitar at his apartment in this throwback video shared by his friend https://t.co/… 2 days ago

etimes

ETimes #SushantSinghRajput can be seen playing his guitar at his apartment in this throwback video shared by his friend https://t.co/8PYtIJb5Sp 2 days ago

31st_february

🇮🇳 𝕻𝖗𝖔𝖚𝖉 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖓 🇮🇳 RT @Chevane: If you haven’t already seen enough of angelic #Sushant, this video brought tears in my eyes😢🥰-Brace yourself to watch Sushant… 2 days ago

Chevane

Shivani Mohan If you haven’t already seen enough of angelic #Sushant, this video brought tears in my eyes😢🥰-Brace yourself to wat… https://t.co/kK6goiD2ji 2 days ago

GlobalNews82

Global News This throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s from sister Shweta Singh Kirti's wedding will make you nostalgic https://t.co/EKCGWseZ6r 3 days ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Sushant Singh Rajput teasing his sister Meetu Singh for not hitting a six against his bowling in this throwback vid… https://t.co/pqPeqx3Nlu 4 days ago

Ritesh_Dreams

Lampard @PrasadRitu @kamaalrkhan Stupid girl, that video is from 2017, and its the media that played the video as a throwba… https://t.co/29mmFZFbuF 1 week ago

Lilacsea4

Silk Lilac ❤ Watch Sushant Singh Rajput and his niece groove to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Channe Ke Khet Mein' in this throwback v… https://t.co/v319xOPv5h 1 week ago