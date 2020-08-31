Global  
 

Zachary Quinto's Show 'NOS4A2' Cancelled By AMC After Two Seasons

Just Jared Monday, 31 August 2020
AMC has decided to cancel NOS4A2, following the debut of season two. The adaption of Joe Hill‘s 2013 novel, season two picked up eight years after the events of season one and saw Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remain more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges [...]
