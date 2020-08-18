Global  
 

Netflix has canceled 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' as it continues to struggle with topical talk shows

Business Insider Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Netflix has canceled 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' as it continues to struggle with topical talk shows· Netflix has canceled its variety talk series "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" after two years.
· It follows other variety talk shows the streamer has canceled, like "The Break with Michelle Wolf" and "The Joel McHale Show."
· Netflix's reality TV boss, Brandon Riegg, told The New York Times last year that the genre was "a...
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: Netflix Cancels 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' | THR News

Netflix Cancels 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' | THR News 01:29

 Netflix has canceled its talk show 'Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj' after two years and 39 episodes.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj cancellation: Netflix criticised after pulling plug on talk show

 'This is a huge loss'
Independent

Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons

Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act Canceled After Six Seasons Hasan Minhaj's Peabody Award-winning talk show 'Patriot Act' has been canceled after six seasons on Netflix.
Mediaite


