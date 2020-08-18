|
Netflix has canceled 'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj' as it continues to struggle with topical talk shows
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
· Netflix has canceled its variety talk series "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" after two years.
· It follows other variety talk shows the streamer has canceled, like "The Break with Michelle Wolf" and "The Joel McHale Show."
· Netflix's reality TV boss, Brandon Riegg, told The New York Times last year that the genre was "a...
