Kangana takes another dig at Maha CM

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut may have left Mumbai city and headed back home to Manali, but her war of words with the Maharashtra government continues. In her latest swipe at Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, the actress claimed that the “basic problem” he and his political party had with her, was that she exposed the movie mafia and drug racket in Bollywood.
