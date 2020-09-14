Kangana takes another dig at Maha CM

Monday, 14 September 2020 () Kangana Ranaut may have left Mumbai city and headed back home to Manali, but her war of words with the Maharashtra government continues. In her latest swipe at Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, the actress claimed that the “basic problem” he and his political party had with her, was that she exposed the movie mafia and drug racket in Bollywood.
Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra government over beating an ex-Navy officer. She shared the video message on social media platform Twitter and said, "Maharashtra government's terror and torture is increasing by the day. Today they have attacked a veteran navy officer in the broad daylight....
Kangana Ranaut has launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena and Conrgess. In a tweet, Kangana asked the Congress president if she would watch in silence as her government betrays the principles of the..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published