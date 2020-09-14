Kangana takes another dig at Maha CM Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Kangana Ranaut may have left Mumbai city and headed back home to Manali, but her war of words with the Maharashtra government continues. In her latest swipe at Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray, the actress claimed that the “basic problem” he and his political party had with her, was that she exposed the movie mafia and drug racket in Bollywood. 👓 View full article

