Kim Kardashian to Freeze Instagram & Facebook Account, Joins Others in Supporting 'Stop Hate for Profit' Campaign

Just Jared Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is joining the #StopHateForProfit campaign, which will be a 24 hour freeze of her Facebook and Instagram account. “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation – [...]
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook

Kim Kardashian West Protesting Facebook 00:33

 New York (CNN Business) Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said Tuesday that she would be joining other high-profile users in a protest against Instagram's parent company Facebook and its handlng of misinformation and hate. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer...

