Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Attorney General Barr Claims ‘So-Called Black Lives Matter People’ Are ‘Not Interested in Black Lives’

Mediaite Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr accused the Black Lives Matter movement of not caring about Black lives, and instead using those killed by police as "props."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Attorney General Barr defends comments he previously made

Attorney General Barr defends comments he previously made 01:57

 Attorney General Barr claims coronavirus lockdowns are "the greatest intrusion on civil liberties since slavery". Barr is also defending remarks he made about the leaders of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

K9 officer charged with aggravated assault [Video]

K9 officer charged with aggravated assault

A K9 officer in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been charged with aggravated assault linked to the arrest of a black man.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
Texas Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused BLM Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore [Video]

Texas Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused BLM Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore

A Texas doctor deleted his Twitter account and apologized after he falsely accused Black Lives Matter protesters of attacking his daughter in Baltimore over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:47Published
Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York [Video]

Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York

Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Attorney General Barr criticizes Black Lives Matter movement

 Attorney General William Barr criticized the Black Lives Matter movement in a speech Wednesday, accusing activists of exploiting the deaths of Black people at...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Bill Barr Slams Black Lives Matter, Says They Use ‘Small Number of Blacks Who Are Killed’ By Police as ‘Props’

Bill Barr Slams Black Lives Matter, Says They Use ‘Small Number of Blacks Who Are Killed’ By Police as ‘Props’ Attorney General William Barr lashed out at the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that the activists don’t care about Black lives, and dismissing the...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

wendy_soxy1girl

Wendy-EX-GOP Biden 2020 @LoveMyLordGod @JudyChu06634420 @4YrsToday That is not what he said. Maybe Trump and Barr need to take that class s… https://t.co/pcTzMPYNVU 2 minutes ago

Oldbutcares

EARNEST L PERKINS RT @UniteBlue: "The US attorney general has not only embraced the president’s false claims, he’s also spread misinformation of his own” Bi… 3 minutes ago

KIRORadio

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 As U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to ramp up pressure to prosecute protesters suspected of violence,… https://t.co/jAl4V1Z7wl 4 minutes ago

jeshir99

John Shirey RT @AlexZ80365313: "The attorney general cannot stop making evidence-free claims about threats to the election." ——> https://t.co/DghZMvsa… 7 minutes ago

NYpoet

Michele Madigan Somerville, she/her RT @wdlindsy: "The US attorney general has not only embraced the president’s false claims, he’s also spread misinformation of his own." Yo… 1 hour ago

SatiricusRex

Satiricus Rex @ShimonPro William Barr is an ardent Dominionist who’s long aspired to outlaw ALL abortion rights & homosexuality.… https://t.co/Da5yhSJ5sK 1 hour ago

SatiricusRex

Satiricus Rex @anelsona William Barr is an ardent Dominionist who’s long aspired to outlaw ALL abortion rights & homosexuality.… https://t.co/6TPYVAhNNk 1 hour ago

Freemyusa

Keep UsFree RT @Freemyusa: First it was Giuliani, then his health advisor saying masks don't work, and now Barr, the Attorney General of the U.S. claim… 1 hour ago