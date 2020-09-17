Attorney General Barr Claims ‘So-Called Black Lives Matter People’ Are ‘Not Interested in Black Lives’

Wendy-EX-GOP Biden 2020 @LoveMyLordGod @JudyChu06634420 @4YrsToday That is not what he said. Maybe Trump and Barr need to take that class s… https://t.co/pcTzMPYNVU 2 minutes ago

EARNEST L PERKINS RT @UniteBlue: "The US attorney general has not only embraced the president’s false claims, he’s also spread misinformation of his own” Bi… 3 minutes ago

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 As U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to ramp up pressure to prosecute protesters suspected of violence,… https://t.co/jAl4V1Z7wl 4 minutes ago

John Shirey RT @AlexZ80365313: "The attorney general cannot stop making evidence-free claims about threats to the election." ——> https://t.co/DghZMvsa… 7 minutes ago

Michele Madigan Somerville, she/her RT @wdlindsy: "The US attorney general has not only embraced the president’s false claims, he’s also spread misinformation of his own." Yo… 1 hour ago

Satiricus Rex @ShimonPro William Barr is an ardent Dominionist who’s long aspired to outlaw ALL abortion rights & homosexuality.… https://t.co/Da5yhSJ5sK 1 hour ago

Satiricus Rex @anelsona William Barr is an ardent Dominionist who’s long aspired to outlaw ALL abortion rights & homosexuality.… https://t.co/6TPYVAhNNk 1 hour ago