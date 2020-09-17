Attorney General Barr Claims ‘So-Called Black Lives Matter People’ Are ‘Not Interested in Black Lives’

K9 officer charged with aggravated assault
A K9 officer in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been charged with aggravated assault linked to the arrest of a black man.
Texas Doctor Apologizes After Viral Tweet Falsely Accused BLM Protesters Of Attacking Daughter In Baltimore
A Texas doctor deleted his Twitter account and apologized after he falsely accused Black Lives Matter protesters of attacking his daughter in Baltimore over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.
Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York
Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations..
Wendy-EX-GOP Biden 2020 @LoveMyLordGod @JudyChu06634420 @4YrsToday That is not what he said. Maybe Trump and Barr need to take that class s… https://t.co/pcTzMPYNVU 2 minutes ago
EARNEST L PERKINS RT @UniteBlue: "The US attorney general has not only embraced the president’s false claims, he’s also spread misinformation of his own”
Bi… 3 minutes ago
KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 As U.S. Attorney General William Barr continues to ramp up pressure to prosecute protesters suspected of violence,… https://t.co/jAl4V1Z7wl 4 minutes ago
John Shirey RT @AlexZ80365313: "The attorney general cannot stop making evidence-free claims about threats to the election." ——> https://t.co/DghZMvsa… 7 minutes ago
Michele Madigan Somerville, she/her RT @wdlindsy: "The US attorney general has not only embraced the president’s false claims, he’s also spread misinformation of his own."
Yo… 1 hour ago
Satiricus Rex @ShimonPro William Barr is an ardent Dominionist who’s long aspired to outlaw ALL abortion rights & homosexuality.… https://t.co/Da5yhSJ5sK 1 hour ago
Satiricus Rex @anelsona William Barr is an ardent Dominionist who’s long aspired to outlaw ALL abortion rights & homosexuality.… https://t.co/6TPYVAhNNk 1 hour ago
Keep UsFree RT @Freemyusa: First it was Giuliani, then his health advisor saying masks don't work, and now Barr, the Attorney General of the U.S. claim… 1 hour ago