Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Break Royal Protocol After Persuading Americans to Vote Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged American citizens to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election. Royal family members are expected to remain strictly neutral with regard to politics. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged American citizens to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election. Royal family members are expected to remain strictly neutral with regard to politics. 👓 View full article

