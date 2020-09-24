Rebel Wilson & New Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Red Carpet Debut!

Global  
 

Just Jared Thursday, 24 September 2020
Rebel Wilson and her new boyfriend Jacob Busch make their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health on Thursday evening (September 24) in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. We just found out that Rebel and Jacob, who is part of the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, were dating hours ago. If you don’t know, Jacob is actually [...]
