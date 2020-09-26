Global  
 

Rebel Wilson Glams Up for Royal Date Night with New Boyfriend Jacob Busch!

Just Jared Saturday, 26 September 2020
Rebel Wilson poses for a sweet photo with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch while stepping out for a royal date night! The new couple were joined by Prince Albert II while attending the opening of the new “Miro – Painting to the Challenge” exhibition at the New National Museum of Monaco on Friday (September 25) [...]
Related news from verified sources

Rebel Wilson Poses with Shirtless Boyfriend Jacob Busch During Monaco Trip

 Rebel Wilson is currently on vacation in Monaco with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch and he shared a hot new photo from their hotel! The 31-year-old entrepreneur...
Just Jared

Rebel Wilson shows off weight loss in stunning dress alongside rumored new boyfriend Jacob Busch

 Rebel Wilson made heads turn while attending a gala in the South of France on Thursday.
FOXNews.com

Rebel Wilson Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Jacob Busch

 The 'Pitch Perfect' actress also makes her first red carpet appearance with her new beau while attending Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monte-Carlo.
AceShowbiz


