Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Enter Parenthood With Birth of First Child River Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

It's safe to say that the 'Joker' actor and his actress fiancee name their newborn son after the former's late brother, River, who died of drug overdose in October 1993. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this