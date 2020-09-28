Global  
 

Donald Trump's 2012 Tweet Resurfaces & Goes Viral Amid Bombshell Tax Return Revelation

Just Jared Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A bombshell allegation surfaced this weekend from a New York Times report that President Donald Trump only paid $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. Now, a tweet Trump sent out back in 2012 has resurfaced and is going viral again for what he wrote at the time. Specifically, the tweet has to do with [...]
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times

Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Revealed By New York Times 01:40

 President Trump paid only $750 in income tax in the year he was elected president, according to a bombshell report by the New York Times. The investigation by the newspaper also revealed he had not paid taxes in 10 of the 15 years they obtained records for, with his businesses taking on substantial...

