Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Presidential Debate of 2020 - How to Stream & Watch

Just Jared Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
The first presidential debate of 2020 is happening tonight, Tuesday (September 29). Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will face off in the first general election presidential debate of the year, hosted at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate will take place from 9 p.m. to 10:30 [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Florida Atlantic University professor explains what to look for in first presidential debate

Florida Atlantic University professor explains what to look for in first presidential debate 01:49

 A Florida Atlantic University professor explains what viewers should be watching for ahead of Tuesday night's presidential debate pitting President Donald Trump against Joe Biden.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kenosha County voters flip flopped between blue and red, what they want from the Presidential Debate [Video]

Kenosha County voters flip flopped between blue and red, what they want from the Presidential Debate

If the road to the White House runs through Wisconsin then candidates have their work cut out for them in Kenosha County. It is what some consider the battleground within the battleground state.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published
Presidential Debate Not Likely To Meet Local Voters' Expectations [Video]

Presidential Debate Not Likely To Meet Local Voters' Expectations

Some 100 million Americans are expected to tune in to Tuesday night's presidential debate. What they would like to hear and what they expect to hear are not always the same; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published
Experts Believe Wisconsin Could Be The Key Battleground State In 2020 Presidential Race [Video]

Experts Believe Wisconsin Could Be The Key Battleground State In 2020 Presidential Race

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival former Vice President Joe Biden will be held in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, but the presidential race could hinge on the swing..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Former campaign managers on best strategies for first presidential debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Biden will face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday night. CBS News political contributors and former campaign...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.comZee NewsThe Verge

President Trump, former Vice President Biden to face off for the first time in Tuesday debate

 President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. The president is expected to defend...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRZee News

2020 election live updates: Anticipation builds for first Trump, Biden debate in Cleveland; Amy Coney Barrett visits Capitol Hill

 The first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is tonight in Cleveland. Meanwhile, Amy Coney Barrett visits Capitol Hill.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this