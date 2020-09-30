Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillary Clinton Goes Viral for Debate Tweet After Joe Biden Tells Donald Trump to 'Shut Up'

Just Jared Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Hillary Clinton famously ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 election and had to debate him several times leading up to that election. Last night (September 29) was the first debate between Trump and Joe Biden, and during one heated moment where Trump kept interrupting Biden, Biden retorted “will you shut up, man?” Lawyer and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Americans react following first presidential debate

Americans react following first presidential debate 00:29

 Reactions from people in Pennsylvania following the US presidential debate inOhio. The presidential debate was the first debate in the 2020 presidentialcampaign.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland Sheriff Refutes Trump’s Brag [Video]

Portland Sheriff Refutes Trump’s Brag

During the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the sheriff in Oregon endorsed him.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:35Published
The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment [Video]

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and white..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published
Recapping the first presidential debate [Video]

Recapping the first presidential debate

We're recapping the first presidential debate Tuesday night and seeing how metro Detroiters feel about the debate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response

'You have no idea': Hillary Clinton's biting debate response The moment presidential candidate Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" in a fiery exchange during the US election debate has everyone talking.Even former...
New Zealand Herald

'A dark event': Hillary Clinton, Dana Bash and media pundits weigh in on chaotic debate

 One of the most chaotic, insult-laden presidential debates in modern history between President Trump and Joe Biden left many media pundits speechless.
USATODAY.com

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps

The only debate moderator to return, Fox’s Wallace preps NEW YORK — Four years ago when he first moderated a general election presidential debate, Chris Wallace was firm and funny in trying to get Donald Trump and...
WorldNews


Tweets about this