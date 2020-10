Novak Djokovic Hits Line Judge in the Face with Tennis Ball, Not Disqualified This Time! Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Novak Djokovic has done it again! Just one month after the tennis star was disqualified from the U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman with a tennis ball, he hit a line judge in the face during the French Open. The moment happened during Novak‘s fourth round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia on day [...] 👓 View full article