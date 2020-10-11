Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Son Archie Took His First Steps!
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing some personal moments! The couple took part of a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai to celebrate the International Day of the Girl and opened up about how they have been able to spend more time as a family throughout the past few months. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they won an apology from U.S. photo agency X17, which used drones to take illegal photos of their son Archie. Plus, the royal couple step out to celebrate their victory with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who are expecting their...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached a settlement with the paparazzi agency that they sued for taking photos of their son Archie at a private home. Over... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online
Tweets about this
@mr_chas RT @SparkleMeghan: Fabulous to talk at Malala Yousafzai today and lecture her on what it’s like to be a real role model for underprivileged… 5 seconds ago
Ivan the terrible From the 2 people who left Britain for the quiet life. They just won’t shut up. And since he’s supposed to be the d… https://t.co/zMc4iplgBO 35 seconds ago