Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reveal Son Archie Took His First Steps!

Just Jared Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing some personal moments! The couple took part of a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai to celebrate the International Day of the Girl and opened up about how they have been able to spend more time as a family throughout the past few months. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Win Apology For Drone Photos Of Archie 01:32

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can count one legal case closed as they won an apology from U.S. photo agency X17, which used drones to take illegal photos of their son Archie. Plus, the royal couple step out to celebrate their victory with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, who are expecting their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Remembering the Royal Weddings: A look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story [Video]

Remembering the Royal Weddings: A look at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's love story

Take a look at the Royal wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Credit: USA Today Lifestyle (Domestic)     Duration: 00:49Published
The Rift Between Prince William and Prince Harry is Serious [Video]

The Rift Between Prince William and Prince Harry is Serious

Prince Harry and Prince William have been close for many years, but that has changed. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what a royal biographer has to say.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:04Published
Patrick J. Adams praises Suits co-star Meghan Markle for speaking out on election [Video]

Patrick J. Adams praises Suits co-star Meghan Markle for speaking out on election

Patrick J. Adams has spoken out in support of Meghan Markle for repeatedly emphasising the importance of the upcoming U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reach Settlement with Paparazzi Agency That Invaded Archie's Privacy

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached a settlement with the paparazzi agency that they sued for taking photos of their son Archie at a private home. Over...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

Mr_Chas

@mr_chas RT @SparkleMeghan: Fabulous to talk at Malala Yousafzai today and lecture her on what it’s like to be a real role model for underprivileged… 5 seconds ago

ivanter42046976

Ivan the terrible From the 2 people who left Britain for the quiet life. They just won’t shut up. And since he’s supposed to be the d… https://t.co/zMc4iplgBO 35 seconds ago

Trulynotcommon

Commonsense😉 RT @ETCanada: UPDATE: During their conversation with @Malala, #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle reveal that baby Archie has taken his first step… 1 minute ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry share special update on baby #Archie; Say ‘we are fortunate to watch him grow’ https://t.co/Zug3y8yBMD 2 minutes ago

_g3nesis

Runner up RT @MalalaFund: *Today is the day!* In honour of #DayoftheGirl, @Malala and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry… 2 minutes ago

garth7garth

Hope Brown RT @USAHOLA: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about mental health on their first podcast chat. Hear Meghan's heartbreaking story. h… 2 minutes ago

Hubert40302227

Hubert Meghan Markle says she was the ‘most trolled person’ of 2019 https://t.co/zuKb9dh7LL AGAIN HERE WE HAVE MM PLAYIN… https://t.co/1ybr83qsNR 3 minutes ago

rzirish628

rzirish628 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry join Malala Yousafzai for virtual chat https://t.co/3MP9t8e2An via @Femail 4 minutes ago