Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dies Following Cardiac Arrest

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
The actress has passed away at the age of 77 at Sherman Oaks Hospital in California after her health deteriorated as she was admitted to a long-term care facility.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77

'Two and a Half Men' star dead at 77 00:52

 'Two and a Half Men' star Conchata Ferrell has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On ‘Two And A Half Men,’ Dead At 77 [Video]

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On ‘Two And A Half Men,’ Dead At 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:35Published
Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77 [Video]

Actress Conchata Ferrell Has Died At 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, who is best known for her role in the CBS comedy "Two And A Half Men," has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77 [Video]

Conchata Ferrell, Who Played Berta On 'Two And A Half Men,' Dead At 77

Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom "Two and a Half Men," died Monday at 77. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

'Two & a Half Men' Actress Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

 Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has sadly passed away on Monday (October 12) at the age of 77, Deadline is reporting. Conchata passed away due to...
Just Jared

'Two and a Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell Dead at 77

 Conchata Ferrell -- best known for playing Charlie Sheen's quick-witted housekeeper on "Two and a Half Men" -- has died. The beloved actress reportedly died...
TMZ.com

Conchata Ferrell, "Two and a Half Men" star, dies at age 77 of cardiac arrest

 Charlie Sheen remembered her as "an absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend."
Upworthy


Tweets about this