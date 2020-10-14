|
Amy Adams & Glenn Close Star in 'Hillbilly Elegy' - Watch the Trailer!
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
The trailer for Ron Howard‘s new film Hillbilly Elegy has just debuted! The film stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos. Here’s a synopsis: J.D. Vance (Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream [...]
