Glenn Close and Amy Adams clash in Appalachia in Netflix's Hillbilly Elegy trailer

Upworthy Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Ron Howard's adaptation of J.D. Vance's hit memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, has received a new trailer from Netflix. Amy Adams and Glenn Close star.
News video: Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer

Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:17

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Hillbilly Elegy, directed by Ron Howard. It stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto. Hillbilly Elegy Release Date: November 24, 2020 on Netflix After you watch Hillbilly Elegy let us know your review....

