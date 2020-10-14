Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Hillbilly Elegy' Trailer: Amy Adams and Glenn Close Deliver Appalachian Angst in Ron Howard's Oscar Contender

Upworthy Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Amy Adams and Glenn Close are two generations of an Appalachian family dealing with addiction and economic struggles in Ron Howard's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer

Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:17

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama movie Hillbilly Elegy, directed by Ron Howard. It stars Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett and Freida Pinto. Hillbilly Elegy Release Date: November 24, 2020 on Netflix After you watch Hillbilly Elegy let us know your review....

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Paging Oscar? Glenn Close, Amy Adams Act Up an Appalachian Storm in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Trailer (Video)

Paging Oscar? Glenn Close, Amy Adams Act Up an Appalachian Storm in ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Trailer (Video) Amy Adams and an unrecognizable Glenn Close act up a storm as a dysfunctional Appalachian family in the first full trailer for Ron Howard’s awards-contender...
The Wrap Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared

‘Hillbilly Elegy:’ Amy Adams, Glenn Close Star in First Trailer for Ron Howard’s Oscars Contender

 “Hillbilly Elegy,” the next film from Oscar-winning director Ron Howard has released its first trailer. Glenn Close and Amy Adams star...
Upworthy


Tweets about this