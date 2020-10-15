Global  
 

John Cena Marries Shay Shariatzadeh In Private Ceremony in Florida

Thursday, 15 October 2020
John Cena is officially off the market after tying the knot with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh! According to TMZ, the couple said “I Do” in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida after dating for about a year. Rumors swirled that they had gotten engaged earlier this year. In the official documents, John and Shay got married [...]
News video: John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena marries Shay Shariatzadeh 00:52

 John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in Tampa, Florida, on October 12th, according to official records.

