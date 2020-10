An Inside Look At The Trump Tower Standoff



It took 14 hours from Sunday afternoon until Monday morning for chief crisis negotiators to bring a man down safely from a landing on Trump Tower. CBS 2's Steven Graves has an inside look at how such.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:00 Published 15 hours ago

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'



When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 22 hours ago