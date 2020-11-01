Global  
 

Mukesh Khanna: Job of a woman is to take care of the house; #MeToo began when women started working

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Actor Mukesh Khanna is being slammed by netizens for saying that the MeToo movement began after women started stepping out for work.

The social movement against sexual abuse and sexual harassment gained prominence in India in 2018 when actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment. Since then, several women...
