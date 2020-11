'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dies at 30 After Being Shot During Apparent Carjacking Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Eddie Hassell, an actor best known for his work on the NBC series Surface, has died at the young age of 30. Hassell‘s rep confirmed to TMZ that he was shot and killed on early Sunday morning (November 1) in what appeared to be a carjacking. The incident happened somewhere in Texas and his team [...] 👓 View full article

