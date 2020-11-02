Gaurav Wasan betrayed us, gave only Rs 2 lakh: Baba Ka Dhaba owner accuses YouTuber who shot his video

Video Credit: ANI - Published 3 hours ago 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner alleges YouTuber of criminal conspiracy, files complaint 04:14 Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, filed a police complaint against Gaurav Wasan (who first shot his video and funds raised to help his wife and him. He alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan. Baba Ka Dhaba received immense love from people after his...