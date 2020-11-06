Here's the Real Reason Tayshia Adams Was Chosen To Replace Clare Crawley On The Bachelorette

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published 19 hours ago Clare Crawley Is 'Really Down' About Reaction To 'Bachelorette' Season 02:08 On Thursday's episode of "The Bachelorette", we're exiting the rumour mill and entering La Quinta Resort with new lead Tayshia Adams. However, Clare Crawley's close friend and former "Bachelorette", DeAnna Pappas, revealed that the current lead has been "really down" about the way she's being...