Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here's the Real Reason Tayshia Adams Was Chosen To Replace Clare Crawley On The Bachelorette

E! Online Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Four weeks into season 16 of The Bachelorette, we've gotten an entirely brand-new start. During the Nov. 5 episode, the explosive twist we anticipated for months unfolded right before...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Clare Crawley Is 'Really Down' About Reaction To 'Bachelorette' Season

Clare Crawley Is 'Really Down' About Reaction To 'Bachelorette' Season 02:08

 On Thursday's episode of "The Bachelorette", we're exiting the rumour mill and entering La Quinta Resort with new lead Tayshia Adams. However, Clare Crawley's close friend and former "Bachelorette", DeAnna Pappas, revealed that the current lead has been "really down" about the way she's being...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette [Video]

Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette

"I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together," the Bachelor franchise host said

Credit: People     Duration: 01:10Published
Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be Replaced [Video]

Bachelorette Exec Reveals the Moment They Realized Clare Crawley Had to Be Replaced

Tayshia Adams was brought in to replace Clare Crawley after she fell hard early on for one of her contestants, Dale Moss

Credit: People     Duration: 02:23Published
Bachelorette Clare Sends 1 Man Home After He Calls Her 'Classless,' Withholds Group Date Rose [Video]

Bachelorette Clare Sends 1 Man Home After He Calls Her 'Classless,' Withholds Group Date Rose

"I did not get what I needed with you guys," she said on Tuesday night's episode

Credit: People     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Tayshia Adams Officially Replaced Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette: Everything to Know About Her

 Tayshia, Tayshia, Tayshia! It's a name that Bachelor Nation officially has on the tip of their tongues because 30-year-old phlebotomist (yep, it's a thing)...
E! Online

'The Bachelorette' Previews Tayshia Adams Stepping In For Clare Crawley, Fans React

 It looks like Tayshia Adams is about to make her The Bachelorette debut! At the end of the latest episode that aired on October 27, a brand new preview showed...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com