Here's the Real Reason Tayshia Adams Was Chosen To Replace Clare Crawley On The Bachelorette
Friday, 6 November 2020 () Four weeks into season 16 of The Bachelorette, we've gotten an entirely brand-new start. During the Nov. 5 episode, the explosive twist we anticipated for months unfolded right before...
On Thursday's episode of "The Bachelorette", we're exiting the rumour mill and entering La Quinta Resort with new lead Tayshia Adams. However, Clare Crawley's close friend and former "Bachelorette", DeAnna Pappas, revealed that the current lead has been "really down" about the way she's being...
It looks like Tayshia Adams is about to make her The Bachelorette debut! At the end of the latest episode that aired on October 27, a brand new preview showed... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •FOXNews.com